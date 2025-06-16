132 Kazakh nationals staying in Iran, 219 in Israel - Foreign Ministry

According to him, 132 nationals of Kazakhstan are staying in Iran, another 219 are in Israel.

“We call on Kazakhstani citizens in Iran and Israel to refrain from travel without urgent need, to comply with safety measures, to monitor news and follow the recommendations of local authorities,” Smadyarov said.

In recent days, dozens of Kazakhstani nationals have been assisted in leaving the territory of Iran.

On June 14, six Kazakhstanis who were in Iran for a business trip, returned to Kazakhstan through Azerbaijan.

On June 15, 68 nationals of Kazakhstan, including members of families of diplomats, representatives of the ECO Secretariat, and business travelers, were evacuated from Iran to Turkmenistan. They are expected to return to Kazakhstan in the nearest time.

Meanwhile, the employees of Kazakhstan’s foreign mission in Iran are working in a routine mode.

Smadyarov also informed that some 300 citizens of Kazakhstan got stuck in the UAE, because of cancellation of flights by a number of airlines. The diplomats are working on site to tackle the situation. According to preliminary data, more than half of Kazakhstani nationals will be able to return home under the agreements reached.

In connection with the escalation of the situation in the Middle East, on June 14, the Ministry of Tourism and Sport of Kazakhstan issued an advisory to refrain from flights over and near air space of Iran, Israel, Syria, Iraq, Jordan, and Lebanon. The tourists were advised to consider the risks when planning their trips, especially to the UAE and other Gulf states.

Earlier it was reported that 120 people including Kazakhstanis arrived in Turkmenistan from Iran.