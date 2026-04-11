President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw off the Head of State Kassym-Jomart at the Bukhara airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, Kazakh President arrived today in Uzbekistan for working visit.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon. They also visited the new Situation Center.

Besidesm theyr toured several historical and cultural landmarks in Bukhara.