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    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan

    23:14, 11 April 2026

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has concluded his working visit to Uzbekistan, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda.

    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev saw off the Head of State Kassym-Jomart at the Bukhara airport.

    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    President of Kazakhstan wraps up his visit to Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, Kazakh President arrived today in Uzbekistan for working visit.  

    President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon. They also visited the new Situation Center.

    Besidesm theyr toured several historical and cultural landmarks in Bukhara.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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