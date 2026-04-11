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    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit AI Hackathon in Bukhara

    18:12, 11 April 2026

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan jointly attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon in Bukhara, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit AI Hackathon in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The event aims to identify and support talented youth in IT and AI.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit AI Hackathon in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The hackathon fosters cooperation between educational institutions, businesses, and government agencies. Participants are working on practical solutions in medical and educational technologies, as well as entrepreneurship.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit AI Hackathon in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Uzbekistan
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Heads of State got acquainted with Uzbekistan’s latest GovTech digital government developments, along with innovations in transport, customs, taxation, energy, healthcare, social protection, construction, and industry.

    As part of his working visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also toured the Bukhara memorial complex, held an informal meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and visited the city’s Situation Center. 

    President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan AI IT technologies
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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