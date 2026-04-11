Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit AI Hackathon in Bukhara

The event aims to identify and support talented youth in IT and AI.

Photo credit: Akorda

The hackathon fosters cooperation between educational institutions, businesses, and government agencies. Participants are working on practical solutions in medical and educational technologies, as well as entrepreneurship.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

The Heads of State got acquainted with Uzbekistan’s latest GovTech digital government developments, along with innovations in transport, customs, taxation, energy, healthcare, social protection, construction, and industry.

As part of his working visit, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also toured the Bukhara memorial complex, held an informal meeting with President Shavkat Mirziyoyev, and visited the city’s Situation Center.