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    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara

    20:48, 11 April 2026

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan toured several historical and cultural landmarks in Bukhara, highlighting the shared heritage of the two nations, Qazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The leaders visited the Ark Fortress, originally built between the 4th and 3rd centuries BCE. Despite repeated destruction over the centuries, the fortress has been restored and now houses the Bukhara State Museum-Reserve.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    They also visited architectural masterpieces such as the Nadir Divan-Begi madrasah and khanaka (17th century), as well as the Kukeldash madrasah (16th century).

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Presidents toured the Poi-Kalyan complex, consisting of three iconic structures from the 12th–16th centuries: the Kalyan Minaret, the Kalyan Mosque, and the Miri Arab Madrasah.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit historic landmarks in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Earlier, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara also attended the National Artificial Intelligence Hackathon.

    Besides, Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev of Kazakhstan and Shavkat Mirziyoyev of Uzbekistan visited the MERGANTEKS cotton-textile cluster, a vertically integrated enterprise that operates a full production cycle — from raw material processing to finished textile products.

    President President of Kazakhstan Kazakhstan Uzbekistan Central Asia Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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