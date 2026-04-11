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    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for working visit

    14:10, 11 April 2026

    Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Uzbekistan for a working visit, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Head of State at the Bukhara airport.

    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    A ceremonial welcome was held in honor of the Head of State, featuring national songs and dances. 

    Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for a working visit
    Photo credit: Akorda

    During the visit, the Heads of State are scheduled to hold an informal meeting and visit several historical and industrial sites in the city.

    Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the United States on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s first crewed flight to the Moon in half a century and a truly historic milestone in space exploration.

    President Kazakhstan Uzbekistan President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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