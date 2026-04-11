Kazakh President arrives in Uzbekistan for working visit

President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev welcomed the Head of State at the Bukhara airport.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

A ceremonial welcome was held in honor of the Head of State, featuring national songs and dances.

Photo credit: Akorda

During the visit, the Heads of State are scheduled to hold an informal meeting and visit several historical and industrial sites in the city.

Earlier, the President of Kazakhstan sent a congratulatory letter to the President of the United States on the successful accomplishment of the Artemis II mission, marking humanity’s first crewed flight to the Moon in half a century and a truly historic milestone in space exploration.