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    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara

    16:56, 11 April 2026

    The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited the new Situation Center of Bukhara region, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev were briefed on the work of the center, which provides real-time, round-the-clock monitoring of conditions in the region. This includes oversight of infrastructure, housing and utilities, transport systems, security services, and natural processes.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    The Situation Center will also coordinate the actions of emergency services during incidents and conduct scenario modeling to prevent risks.

    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda
    Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara
    Photo credit: Akorda

    As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara. 

    President President of Kazakhstan Foreign policy Central Asia Uzbekistan Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
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