Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara

Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev were briefed on the work of the center, which provides real-time, round-the-clock monitoring of conditions in the region. This includes oversight of infrastructure, housing and utilities, transport systems, security services, and natural processes.

Photo credit: Akorda

The Situation Center will also coordinate the actions of emergency services during incidents and conduct scenario modeling to prevent risks.

Photo credit: Akorda

Photo credit: Akorda

As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara.