Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visit Situation Center in Bukhara
16:56, 11 April 2026
The Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited the new Situation Center of Bukhara region, Qazinform News Agency cites Akorda.
Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Shavkat Mirziyoyev were briefed on the work of the center, which provides real-time, round-the-clock monitoring of conditions in the region. This includes oversight of infrastructure, housing and utilities, transport systems, security services, and natural processes.
The Situation Center will also coordinate the actions of emergency services during incidents and conduct scenario modeling to prevent risks.
As written before, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev held an informal meeting in Bukhara.