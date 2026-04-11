Uzbekistan is reliable strategic partner, Tokayev

The Kazakh Leader said given the current unstable geopolitical situation, this visit takes on special significance. For Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan is a reliable strategic partner.

"During the visit, we will exchange views on the most pressing issues and discuss the bilateral agenda. There are no contradictions or disagreements between our countries. The agreements and arrangements signed are being consistently implemented. The Government of Kazakhstan clearly understands the need for unconditional fulfillment of mutual obligations. This work is carried out under my direct supervision,” said the Head of State.

Tokayev noted that sacred Bukhara, with its history spanning more than 2,500 years, is an integral part of world historical and cultural heritage.

“Bukhara is rightly considered one of the spiritual and intellectual centers of the medieval East. This ancient city is connected to the Kazakh people by many visible and invisible threads. Mashkhur Zhusup studied here and received his education in Bukhara. For centuries, representatives of the Kazakh nobility gained knowledge here, studying in local madrasas. One can fully feel the breath of time and the greatness of a civilization that had a profound influence on the progress of all humanity. Today, Bukhara harmoniously combines millennia-old traditions with the dynamic development of modern Uzbekistan. We had the chance to see the modern Bukhara, where a large-scale reconstruction of all buildings has been carried out. This is the result of tremendous work and, most importantly, the state’s care for such a magnificent historical heritage,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev stated.

The President emphasized that historically close ties form the solid foundation of genuine strategic partnership and alliance between Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev also thanked Shavkat Mirziyoyev for his congratulations on the adoption of Kazakhstan’s new Constitution, noting that the Uzbek Leader was the first foreign head of state to congratulate Kazakhstan on this historic event.

Earlier, Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan visited memorial complex in Bukhara.