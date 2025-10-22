President of Finland to visit Kazakhstan

In Astana, the Heads of State are set to hold talks to debate prospects for the development of bilateral cooperation, as well as the global and regional agenda.

As reported earlier, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev paid a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held a press conference following bilateral talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana.