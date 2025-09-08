President highlights need to reform geological exploration sector

"We need to create modern maps of our subsoil using digital tools. This will let us assess the potential of our deposits at a new level. This work should also be based on international expertise. Successful geological exploration is impossible without a strong scientific foundation,” he said.

The President set a task to launch a certified laboratory at the National Geological Service meeting all international standards.

“We need to speed up the process of digitalization and systematization of entire geological information, first of all, through the implementation of artificial intelligence,” Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized.

As it was reported, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is presenting his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at the joint sitting of the Parliament chambers.

The Head of State said that AI Ministry will be set up in Kazakhstan. He also proposed to rename the Asset Recovery Committee as the Committee for the Protection of Investors' Rights. He also said that Alatau City will receive a special status, and set a task to establish the Digital Assets Fund, as well as to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years.