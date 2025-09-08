Kazakhstan to launch new projects on rare earth metals

“Given global trends, rare earth metals and other critical materials are becoming increasingly important. In this area, Kazakhstan has all the opportunities to firmly integrate into global production and trade chains,” the Head of State emphasized in his Address to the Nation. “Over the next three years, we must launch at least three enterprises for the production of high-tech products in this sector. The Government must also implement several flagship projects on the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials.”

Today, President Tokayev is delivering his annual State-of-the-Nation Address at a joint session of the Houses of Parliament.

Earlier, it was reported that the Head of State, in his Address to the Nation, instructed the establishment of a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve.