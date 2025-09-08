EN
    President Tokayev tasks to establish Digital Assets Fund

    12:00, 8 September 2025

    The Head of State tasked to set up a Digital Assets Fund to accumulate a strategic crypto reserve, Kazinform News Agency reports.

    Collage credit: Kazinform; Pixabay; Freepik

    "It is crucial to establish the State Fund of Digital Assets at the ground of the National Bank’s investment corporation to accumulate the strategic crypto reserve of the most promising assets of the new digital financial system," Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in his annual State of the Nation Address in Astana.

    State of the Nation Address
    Photo credit: Alorda

    As earlier reported, delivering his annual State of the Nation Address at a joint session of Parliament, President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said Kazakhstan should turn into a digital country within three years. The President stressed the need for mass adoption of AI to modernize all economic sectors.

    President of Kazakhstan State-of-the-Nation Address 2025 Economy National Bank of Kazakhstan Cryptocurrency
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
