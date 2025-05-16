Kazakhstan’s students claim 362 medals at international Olympiads and competitions

The awards included 41 gold, 127 silver, and 194 bronze medals, along with 48 certificates of honor — a total of 119 more than in the previous academic year.

“One of the key achievements this year is that every second student representing our country at international Olympiads came home with an award,” the Ministry of Education stated.

Kazakhstani schoolchildren achieved outstanding results at top international competitions, winning the International Chemistry Olympiad (IChO) and the First Global Challenge Robotics Championship, becoming three-time world champions. They also ranked among the top three in mathematics in the Balkan region.

At the 2025 FIRST Championship in Houston, seven Kazakhstani teams won six awards. Meanwhile, a team from a rural school in Kazygurt district, Turkistan region, earned bronze in two categories at the International STEM Olympiad in Greece.

Among the standout individual achievements, Aldiyar Amangeldy from East Kazakhstan was named best computer scientist and won gold at the Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad. Mangistau’s Mendigali Kaldybay earned a special award for best practical score at the 59th International Mendeleev Chemistry Olympiad in Brazil. Nurgul Yegenbergenova from NurOrda School-Lyceum in Astana was recognized as the "Best Female" participant at the 25th Asian Physics Olympiad, while Ramazan Butantayev from Mangistau became the overall winner of the Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad.

The students from Astana, Almaty cities and Pavlodar, Aktobe, and Mangistau regions showed the best results this year.

The Ministry noted that the "Daryn" school helps students prepare for academic Olympiads and competitions. Classes are taught by experienced educators who are themselves multiple-time winners of national and international Olympiads. Alongside in-depth subject study, students learn effective preparation strategies, techniques for success in subject-based contests, and how to make the most of useful resources.

Since 2022, at the initiative of the President, winners of international subject Olympiads and their teachers have been awarded cash prizes. In 2024, a total of 77.5 million tenge was allocated for 26 students, while 6.4 million tenge was awarded to 24 teachers.

The size of the award varies depending on the medal received: 1,500 MCI for a gold medal, 1,000 MCI for silver, and 500 MCI for bronze. Teachers who trained medal-winning students receive one-time bonuses: 26.5 times the base salary for gold, 17.5 for silver, and 8.5 for bronze.

Currently, three Kazakhstani students are representing the country at the prestigious Regeneron ISEF 2025 in Columbus, the USA. By the end of the year, national teams will compete in 17 more international Olympiads.

As reported earlier, Astana hosted the final stage of the Chinese Bridge International Chinese Language Competition which brought together 30 university and school students from every corner of the country.