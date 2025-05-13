Kazakhstani students sweep 6 medals at Al-Khwarizmi International Math and Informatics Olympiad

A 9th grader from East Kazakhstan region Aldiyar Amangeldy won a gold medal and was recognized as the best among 200 talented school students from nine countries of the region.

All six students from Kazakhstan won medals.

The coaches of the Kazakh team are Ibragim Ibatulin and Zhambyl Maxotov.

Last year, Kazakhstan won four medals at the Al-Khwarizmi International Mathematics and Informatics Olympiad.

Noteworthy, Kazakh school students secured 8 medals at the Asian Physics Olympiad.