Kazakh school students secure 8 medals at Asian Physics Olympiad

The event brought together about 240 high school students from 30 countries.

Kazakhstan’s national team demonstrated an outstanding result, with all eight members earning medals — four silver and four bronze ones.

Notably, Nurgul Yegenbergenova, a 10th grade student from the NurOrda School-Lyceum in Astana, was honored with the "Best Female" special award, recognizing her as the top-performing female participant in the competition.

Silver medalists are as follows:

Amirbek Azatbekov – Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Astana

Nurgul Yegenbergenova – NurOrda School-Lyceum, Astana

Amir Pshenbayev – Spectrum International School, Astana

Artur Kim – Spectrum International School, Astana

Bronze medalists are:

Roman Cheremnov – Miras International School, Almaty

Iliyas Kazymbek – Republican Physics and Mathematics School, Astana

Daniel Tyulyubayev – NurOrda School-Lyceum, Astana

Bekasyl Yelubay – Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty

The team was led by coaches Nurdaulet Kalasov and Andrey Sidorenko.

The Asian Physics Olympiad is a prestigious international competition that challenges students with complex theoretical and experimental physics problems. In the previous year, Kazakh students earned one silver, five bronze medals, and a certificate of honor.

