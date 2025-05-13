Kazakh school students secure 8 medals at Asian Physics Olympiad
The 25th Asian Physics Olympiad (APhO-2025) took place in Dhahran, Saudi Arabia on May 4-12, Kazinform News Agency cites the Kazakh Ministry of Education.
The event brought together about 240 high school students from 30 countries.
Kazakhstan’s national team demonstrated an outstanding result, with all eight members earning medals — four silver and four bronze ones.
Notably, Nurgul Yegenbergenova, a 10th grade student from the NurOrda School-Lyceum in Astana, was honored with the "Best Female" special award, recognizing her as the top-performing female participant in the competition.
Silver medalists are as follows:
- Amirbek Azatbekov – Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Astana
- Nurgul Yegenbergenova – NurOrda School-Lyceum, Astana
- Amir Pshenbayev – Spectrum International School, Astana
- Artur Kim – Spectrum International School, Astana
Bronze medalists are:
- Roman Cheremnov – Miras International School, Almaty
- Iliyas Kazymbek – Republican Physics and Mathematics School, Astana
- Daniel Tyulyubayev – NurOrda School-Lyceum, Astana
- Bekasyl Yelubay – Nazarbayev Intellectual School of Physics and Mathematics, Almaty
The team was led by coaches Nurdaulet Kalasov and Andrey Sidorenko.
The Asian Physics Olympiad is a prestigious international competition that challenges students with complex theoretical and experimental physics problems. In the previous year, Kazakh students earned one silver, five bronze medals, and a certificate of honor.
As reported earlier, Kazakh school student Ramazan Butantayev won a gold medal of the 2025 Asia Pacific Linguistics Olympiad.