Youth to become a new force for Kazakh-Chinese bilateral cooperation development - Chinese Ambassador

Welcoming the participants, Ambassador of China to Kazakhstan Han Chunlin emphasized youth’s role in strengthening relations between the two countries.

He said that under strategic leadership of Chinese and Kazakh presidents – Xi Jinping and Kassym-Jomart Tokayev – the two countries’ relations reached a new height of constant and comprehensive strategic partnership, having opened a new Golden Thirty Years.

The Chinese Ambassador pointed out rapid development of the bilateral cooperation in economy, trade, science and technology, education, culture and other spheres.

He stressed that young people who understand Chinese and whio know Chinese culture will become a bridge, a link and a new force for the development of bilateral cooperation.

Earlier it was reported that Kazakh, Chinese universities opened joint school of science and technology in China.