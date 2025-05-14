11th grade schoolboy from Karaganda hauls silver at international chemistry olympiad in Brazil

The Olympiad featured three rounds: two focused on theory and one on practical application.

Sanzhar Kaliakbar, an 11th grade student of Karaganda-based Bilim-Innovation Lyceum stunned the jury and secured a silver medal.

Photo credit: From Sanzhar Kaliakbar's personal archive

“We’ve been preparing for this Olympiad for three years. Sanzhar is a very disciplined student with strong internal motivation. The Mendeleev Olympiad is a major event in the world of chemistry, and we took the preparation very seriously,” said Nazerke Bilimkhan, a chemistry teacher at the Bilim-Innovation Lyceum.

Winning a prize at the Olympiad will be a strong advantage for Sanzhar when applying to universities, including those abroad. The high school student shared that he plans to pursue a career in physics and programming.

The Kazakhstani team won a total of 11 medals at the Olympiad — 7 silver and 4 bronze — leaving behind strong teams from the U.S., Japan, China, and various European countries. Mendigali Kaldybay, a student from Mangistau region, received a special prize for the Best Score in the Practical Exam, awarded for achieving the best result in the practical round of the Olympiad.

Photo credit: From Sanzhar Kaliakbar's personal archive

The Olympiad took place from May 5 till 13. The host country arranged tours and an entertainment program for the guests.

