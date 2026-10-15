Tokayev reaffirms Kazakhstan's stance on diplomatic settlement of conflicts in meeting with Israeli president

Noting the dynamic development of Kazakhstan-Israel relations, the two Presidents discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in key areas, with a focus on trade, economic, and investment ties.

Photo: Akorda

The Head of State emphasized that President Herzog’s visit to Astana in April had given significant impetus to strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Israeli President also fondly recalled his visit to Kazakhstan. In his view, our country’s progress across various sectors offered broad opportunities for bilateral cooperation.

Isaac Herzog welcomed Kazakhstan’s accession to the Board of Peace, describing it as an important contribution to strengthening peace and stability.

The two leaders also exchanged views on current international issues, including the situation in the Middle East. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev reaffirmed Kazakhstan’s principled position on the need to de-escalate tensions and resolve conflicts exclusively through diplomatic means.

As written on Wednesday, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev arrived in Baku, Azerbaijan, for a working visit to attend the Seventh Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-Building Measures in Asia.