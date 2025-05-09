Kazakhstan marks 80th Anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War

A grand military parade took place on May 7 in Astana's Independence Square, featuring over 4,000 servicemen, more than 200 pieces of modern and historical military equipment, and 66 aircraft. The event was attended by President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, who paid tribute to the country’s wartime heroes.

“Our people made an immense contribution to the Great Victory,” President Tokayev said. “More than 1.2 million Kazakhs were drafted to the front, and half of them died heroically for the bright future of the next generations. Their bravery is a vivid testament to the courage of the Kazakh nation.” He also praised the efforts of civilians who supported the frontlines: “Home front workers showed great resilience. From Kazakhstan, 1,500 wagons of food and clothing were sent to the front. Hundreds of factories were relocated or built here, producing weapons and uniforms. Nine out of ten bullets were cast from Kazakh lead.”

To mark the anniversary, about 500 streets across the country will be renamed in honor of Kazakh soldiers. On May 9, the capital will host a memorial march, “Batyrlarğa taǵzym” (“Tribute to Heroes”), with descendants carrying portraits of WWII veterans.

“In an age of global instability, our main task is to protect national interests,” Tokayev stated. “Kazakhstan follows a peaceful yet firm path, guided by the principle: ‘Honor is worth more than life.’”

The celebrations will culminate with a fireworks display on May 9 at 10:00 p.m. in Astana, launched from two sites: the Botanical Garden and near the Atyrau Bridge.

As previously reported, on May 7, Kazakhstan celebrated Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces. Kazinform News Agency and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company held an exhibition at Nurly Zhol station marking 80 years since Victory in WWII, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in defeating fascism.