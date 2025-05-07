Our people made great contribution to the Great Victory, Kazakh President

Over 1,200,000 Kazakhstanis were called to arms during the Great Patriotic War. Half of them had heroically fallen, laying down their lives for a bright and secure future for the next generations. Over 500 Kazakhstanis were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Talgat Bigeldinov, Sergey Luganskiy, Malik Gabdullin, Nurken Abdirov, Sabyr Rakhimov, Manshuk Mametova, Aliya Moldagulova, Rakhimzhan Koshkarbayev, Khiuaz Dosspanova and others left an indelible mark in the history, the Head of State said.

Hundreds of enterprises were relocated and built in Kazakhstan to manufacture military products. The plants produced arms and munitions, and tailored clothing.