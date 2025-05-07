EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 80th anniversary of the Great Victory

    11:30, 7 May 2025

    Head of State – Commander-in-Chief of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev addressed the military parade honoring the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory, Kazinform News Agency learnt from the Akorda press service.

    Kazakh President
    Screenshot from video

    The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory symbolizing high military spirits of our soldiers.

    “We honor the deeds of our ancestors who heroically defended the Motherland and cherish the memory of those fallen in the war,” the President said.

    Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deepest gratitude to all veterans on behalf of all Kazakhstanis. He stressed heroism of all war veterans will always be remembered.

    As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.

    Army President of Kazakhstan Armed Forces Astana Victory Day 80 Years of Great Victory
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All