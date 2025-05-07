Kassym-Jomart Tokayev congratulates Kazakhstanis on 80th anniversary of the Great Victory

The Head of State congratulated Kazakhstanis on the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory symbolizing high military spirits of our soldiers.

“We honor the deeds of our ancestors who heroically defended the Motherland and cherish the memory of those fallen in the war,” the President said.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev expressed deepest gratitude to all veterans on behalf of all Kazakhstanis. He stressed heroism of all war veterans will always be remembered.

As earlier reported, today, May 7, Kazakhstan is celebrating Defender of the Fatherland Day, marking 33 years since the establishment of its national Armed Forces.