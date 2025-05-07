Kazakhstan celebrates Defender of the Fatherland Day

On May 7, 1992, President Nursultan Nazarbayev signed a decree creating the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan. In 2012, May 7 was officially declared a national holiday and a public day off.

This day honors all military personnel who protect the country and ensure peace, including women serving in the military—many of whom hold officer ranks.

Kazakhstan’s Armed Forces are composed of three main branches: the Ground Forces, Air Defense Forces, and Naval Forces. Specially trained airmobile troops report directly to the President and are tasked with operating in high-risk and classified situations.

On May 5, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev awarded top military and special ranks, as well as state honors, to servicemen, rescuers, and security personnel for their courage, dedication, and contribution to national security and public order.

Photo: Akorda

Marking the 80th anniversary of the Great Victory and the Fatherland Defender’s Day, a large military parade is being held today, May 7, in Astana at Independence Square near the “Qazaq Eli” monument.

Over 4,000 servicemen are participating, along with more than 200 units of military equipment and 66 planes and helicopters. The parade is set to begin at 11:00 a.m. and will be broadcast live on national TV channels Jibek Joly and Silk Way, on LED screens across the country, and on the Defense Ministry’s official YouTube channel.

Photo credit: Agibay Ayapbergenov / Kazinform

Astana residents can watch the parade at three designated locations: the EXPO grounds, the city square near the mayor’s office, and the Astana Music Hall parking area on B. Momyshuly Avenue. Festive concerts featuring Kazakh pop stars and creative groups will follow from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m.

Among the invited guests are World War II veterans, home-front workers, combat veterans, elite military units, honor guards, and representatives of Kazakhstan’s law enforcement agencies.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazinform News Agency and Kazakhstan Temir Zholy national company held an exhibition at Nurly Zhol station marking 80 years since Victory in WWII, highlighting Kazakhstan’s role in defeating fascism. The event drew parliament members, veterans, and local residents.