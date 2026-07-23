Kazakhstan halts CPC oil loadings, adjusts production — Energy Ministry

The ministry's press service commented on the situation.

"At the moment, loading operations at the CPC marine terminal have been temporarily halted to ensure the safety and security of vessels, crews, and the environment in the Black Sea. All of the consortium's industrial and technical facilities remain in good operating condition and are ready to resume transshipment as soon as the situation is normalized," the Energy Ministry said.

Due to restrictions on oil intake into the pipeline system, producing companies have temporarily reduced daily output volumes in Kazakhstan. This is necessary to prevent tanks from overflowing and to ensure stable operations.

The ministry stressed that the production cut is technical in nature.

"The Energy Ministry of the Republic of Kazakhstan is in constant contact with CPC management, major shippers, shipowners, and relevant government agencies. Ongoing consultations are underway to develop solutions ensuring safe shipping conditions and the swift resumption of stable Kazakh oil exports to global markets," the ministry said.

In July, the CPC came under a series of drone attacks. On July 17, a drone struck the oil tanker Nordic Zenith.

On July 19, two tankers carrying Kazakh oil were hit. Loadings at the CPC terminal were later suspended following the attacks. The Energy Ministry called the strikes on civilian critical energy infrastructure unacceptable.

Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry also condemned the drone attacks on CPC oil vessels.