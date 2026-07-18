Drone attack near CPC terminal: No threat to Kazakh oil, Energy Ministry says
The Kazakh Ministry of Energy has confirmed that the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC) continues to operate normally following an attack near its terminal on the Black Sea, Qazinform News Agency reports.
On July 17, the oil tanker Nordic Zenith was struck by drones. During the attack, the vessel was not carrying oil.
“The ship was en route to the port to load crude and was empty. The crew promptly extinguished the fire on their own. No casualties were reported. There is no threat to Kazakh oil,” the ministry’s press service stated.
Officials added that all technological infrastructure at the terminal remains fully operational. CPC continues loading oil onto tankers as usual.
Earlier, Qazinform reported that nearly 63mln tons of Kazakh oil had been pumped through CPC System.