2 tankers carrying Kazakh oil attacked by drones at CPC terminal

The incident occurred on July 19 during loading operations at mooring units SPM-1 and SPM-3. The tankers ASIA (sailing under the Liberian flag) and NISSOS IOS (sailing under the Marshall Islands flag) were targeted.

ASIA was being loaded with Tengizchevroil oil, while NISSOS IOS was receiving crude from Kashagan B.V. and Maten (JSC NC KazMunayGas). International crews were on board.

A fire broke out on ASIA but was extinguished with CPC emergency response forces. There were no casualties or injuries among consortium employees, contractors, or crew members. Both tankers remained afloat, no oil spill occurred, and specialists are assessing damage.

CPC named the incident a terrorist attack, noting it was the fifth direct act of aggression against its civilian infrastructure.

The consortium transports oil from Tengiz, Kashagan, and Karachaganak fields via the 1,511-kilometer Tengiz-Novorossiysk pipeline, which carries over two-thirds of Kazakhstan’s export oil. In 2025, transshipment volumes reached about 70.5 million tons.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that on July 17, the oil tanker Nordic Zenith was struck by drones. During the attack, the vessel was not carrying oil.