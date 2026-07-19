Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry condemns drone attacks on oil tankers at CPC

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan strongly condemns the unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) attacks carried out on 17 and 19 July 2026 against civilian vessels in the Black Sea engaged in the legitimate commercial transportation of oil through the infrastructure of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium (CPC).

We regard such attacks as an unacceptable infringement upon the economic interests of the Republic of Kazakhstan, as well as deliberate acts aimed at destabilising lawful international trade and global energy markets and undermining the security of global transport and logistics supply chains," a statement from the Ministry reads.

The Ministry called on partners to condemn attacks on civilian vessels in the Black Sea.

"Of particular concern is the fact that the mechanism previously agreed upon by all parties concerned for exchanging information on civilian vessels entering the waters of the Black Sea to load oil at CPC terminals was deliberately disregarded, thereby endangering the lives and safety of the crews aboard those vessels Kazakhstan demands an immediate halt to these attacks and the adoption of comprehensive measures to ensure the security of the infrastructure used for the export of Kazakh hydrocarbons.

We strongly urge our partner countries to unequivocally condemn these attacks and invite all parties concerned to developing practical measures. We firmly believe that only strict adherence to international law can prevent the recurrence of such incidents. The Republic of Kazakhstan is currently conducting a comprehensive assessment of the damage caused. Upon completion of this assessment, Kazakhstan reserves all rights available under international law to protect its legitimate interests, including seeking full compensation for the damage caused. The Republic of Kazakhstan stresses that there is no alternative to the peaceful resolution of conflicts and reaffirms its commitment to the principles of international law, freedom of navigation, and ensuring the reliable functioning of international transport, logistics and energy routes," according to the statement.

Earlier, Qazinform reported that two tankers carrying Kazakh oil had been attacked by drones at CPC terminal.