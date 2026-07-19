Energy Ministry suspends oil loading at CPC terminal after drone attack

“On July 19, 2026, during loading operations at the CPC terminal, two tankers - ASIA and NISSOS IOS - were attacked by unmanned aerial vehicles. Both vessels were engaged in loading Kazakh crude oil and had international crews on board. Fires broke out on the ships but were quickly extinguished by the crews. No injuries were reported, and the mooring units SPM-1 and SPM-3 sustained no damage,” a statement from the ministry reads.

Officials confirmed that no oil was spilled into the sea.

Loading operations at the terminal have been suspended pending an assessment of the incident’s consequences. Additional information on the resumption of shipments will be provided later.

The ministry stressed that such attacks on civilian energy infrastructure are unacceptable.

“Any forceful impact on international energy facilities creates risks for global energy security, disrupts mechanisms of uninterrupted international trade in energy resources, and causes significant economic damage to project participants,” the ministry concluded.

Earlier, it was reported that Kazakhstan's Foreign Ministry condemned drone attacks on oil tankers at CPC.