Kazakhstan and Russia showcase new joint industrial projects

As of today, 3,500 joint ventures and over 17,000 companies with Russian capital are operating in Kazakhstan.

Photo source: Akorda

The industrial cooperation portfolio of Kazakhstan and Russia includes 177 joint projects totaling $52.7 billion. They provide more than 60,000 jobs.

Photo source: Akorda

Projects are being successfully implemented in metallurgy, petrochemicals, and mechanical engineering.

Photo source: Akorda

In the Pavlodar region, for example, there is a factory that manufactures railway switches and solid-rolled wheels.

One of the largest projects is polypropylene production in the Atyrau region.

Photo source: Akorda

The two countries have launched a tire plant in the Karaganda region. Besides, a project to produce truck components using iron casting has been implemented in the Kostanay region.

Currently, 24 projects worth a total of $10 billion are being implemented in the chemical industry, construction materials production, and deep processing of raw materials.

Photo source: Akorda

These projects will create 11,000 new jobs.

Earlier, Qazinform reported Russian President Vladimir Putin had arrived in Astana for a state visit at the invitation of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

A solemn welcome ceremony for the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, was held at the Palace of Independence in Astana.

Both presidents held talks in a restricted attendance in Astana. Later, Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin had extended talks.

The talks in Astana between Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Vladimir Putin witnessed the signing of various agreements.

Kazakhstan and Russia signed an agreement on the main principles and conditions for cooperation to build the country's first nuclear power plant, including a state export credit to finance the project.

How Kazakhstan-Russia relations are developing today and which areas of strategic partnership are coming to the forefront are discussed in the article by a Qazinform News Agency correspondent.