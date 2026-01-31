Kazakhstan and Israel: Emerging opportunities for strategic cooperation

Recent milestones in Kazakhstan’s foreign policy seem to indicate a notably proactive approach towards building a balanced and strategic diplomacy. Astana hosted the China-Central Asia Summit and participated in the first European Union-Central Asia Summit in 2025, solidifying the emerging Central Asian dialogue mechanisms. High-level engagement has been observed across the President’s visits across the U.S., Europe, and Asia, reflecting Kazakhstan’s efforts to strengthen ties with multiple centers of power.

On the global stage, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has repeatedly called for greater representation of middle powers in international governance and has emphasized the need for more inclusive decision-making structures. According to official statements, Kazakhstan accepted an invitation in early 2026 to join the U.S.-backed “Board of Peace,” a platform focused on conflict prevention and resolution initiatives. This high-profile event follows the $17 billion worth of bilateral agreements made between Kazakhstan and the U.S. in November of the previous year during Tokayev’s visit to Washington. Furthermore, Kazakhstan’s joining the Abraham Accords embodies its transformation into a regional power, serving to normalize the relationship between Israel and Muslim states in the Middle East.

Combined, these events confirm the degree of agency and influence exercised by middle powers, like Kazakhstan. As multilateralism seems to be losing its momentum, giving way to new collaborations, partnerships, and dynamics to define the rest of the decade, it is the input of these countries that matters the most. Being a substantial regional actor, Kazakhstan now has the chance to not only enlarge on its foreign and domestic policy ambitions but to actively shape how the new dynamics will develop.

Although Kazakhstan and Israel have diplomatic relations, both states apparently have a deeper potential to explore. If one considers the range of characteristics the two countries share in terms of politics, culture, and economics, the lack of a clear-cut Israeli vision seems largely surprising.

Both countries face pressures to diversify their economies, reducing dependence on singular growth drivers: high-tech exports in Israel’s case, raw materials in that of Kazakhstan. This, however, also represents a shared opportunity as they move forward.

Kazakhstan can benefit from a variety of avenues in its partnership with Israel. As one of the leaders in medical innovation, Israel offers smart, AI-driven solutions to some of the most pressing public health challenges, including cancer, IVF treatments, and early diagnosis. Israel today is also a global innovation hub, pioneering some of the most advanced technological solutions to today's challenges.

For Kazakhstan, building an Israel-specific strategy would not mean starting from nothing. As a result of talks a few days ago, the foreign ministers of Kazakhstan and Israel signed a memorandum to waive visa requirements for holders of national passports. The documents included memorandums of intent on a potential agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of national passports, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in public diplomacy, and a separate document on cooperation in the training of diplomatic personnel.

Moreover, Kazakhstan was the first Central Asian state to accede to the Abraham Accords, reaffirming the alignment of visions. Lastly, as part of the Board of Peace, the two states will once again share a common goal.

Kazakhstan and Israel sign visa-free travel memorandum Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin / Qazinform News Agency

Now that the international dynamics seem more inviting than ever to let middle powers run their course, the partnership between Kazakhstan and Israel seems promising, to say the least. Now is the perfect time for the government of Kazakhstan to develop its Israel strategy, with the hopes that both states and the rest of the international community will benefit from this unexpected collaboration.

Recently, Qazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev received Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar, noting that the visit underscored Israel’s strong commitment to further strengthening comprehensive cooperation with Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to enhancing trade, economic, and scientific and technological cooperation, as well as to the implementation of joint projects in artificial intelligence, agriculture, and water management. President Tokayev also welcomed the Kazakhstan-Israel Business Forum held as part of the visit, expressing confidence that its outcomes would contribute to deepening investment ties between the two countries. Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar reaffirmed Israel’s interest in giving fresh momentum to bilateral relations and advancing cooperation to a new level.

Trade turnover between Kazakhstan and Israel amounted to $162 million from January to November 2025, while Israeli investment in Kazakhstan totaled about $500 million over the past 20 years.