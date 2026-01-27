AI, agriculture, water resources on agenda of Kazakhstan-Israel talks

During the meeting, particular attention was paid to intensifying trade, economic and scientific-technical interaction, as well as to the implementation of joint projects in artificial intelligence, agriculture, and water management, among others.

President Tokayev welcomed the Kazakhstan–Israel Business Forum held as part of the visit, expressing confidence that its outcomes would contribute to deepening investment ties between the two countries.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Gideon Sa’ar reaffirmed Israel’s interest in giving fresh momentum to bilateral relations and advancing cooperation to a new level.

He also expressed appreciation for President Tokayev’s far-sighted decision for Kazakhstan to join the Abraham Accords, noting its positive role in promoting stability, peace and international dialogue.

The Israeli Foreign Minister further commended Kazakhstan’s ongoing political and socio-economic reforms and expressed confidence in their successful implementation.

The talks also included an exchange of views on key regional and international developments.

Earlier, it was reported that President of Kazakhstan Kassym‑Jomart Tokayev sent a telegram to President of Israel Isaac Herzog on the occasion of International Holocaust Remembrance Day