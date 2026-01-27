Kazakhstan and Israel sign visa-free travel memorandum

The documents included memorandums of intent on a potential agreement to waive visa requirements for holders of national passports, a memorandum of understanding on cooperation in public diplomacy, and a separate document on cooperation in the training of diplomatic personnel.

The talks also focused on expanding trade, economic, investment, innovation and humanitarian cooperation.

Kosherbayev said the visit by Israel’s foreign minister underscored the mutual commitment to strengthening bilateral ties.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

“Trade turnover between our countries amounted to $162 million from January till November 2025, and about $500 million in Israeli investment has been attracted to Kazakhstan over the past 20 years,” Kosherbayev said.

The sides also exchanged views on key regional and global issues, with Kazakhstan reaffirming its support for a Palestinian settlement based on the “two states for two peoples” principle endorsed by the United Nations Security Council.

Gideon Sa’ar said Kazakhstan is an important partner and a friendly country for Israel.

Photo credit: Viktor Fedyunin/Qazinform News Agency

“Kazakhstan is our reliable partner. Relations between our countries are rooted in a shared history and democratic values. We highly value President Tokayev’s forward-looking, future-oriented policy and intend to fully realize the potential of this partnership,” Sa’ar said.

The Israeli side also expressed readiness to expand economic cooperation, including investments in cybersecurity, healthcare, agriculture and water resource management. To this end, a delegation of more than 30 representatives of the business community arrived in Astana.

