Kazakh wrestlers pocket 11 medals at U17 World Championships in Athens

Team Kazakhstan claimed a total of 11 medals.

Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek clinched the gold medal in the men’s 45 kg weight category.

Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly (48 kg) and Nurali Askar (55 kg) earned silver medals, while Shamil Dosbol grabbed bronze in the men’s 65 kg and Marlen Meirbekuly (71 kg) secured bronze.

In the women’s division, Madkhiya Usmanova (57 kg) claimed gold, while Inzhu Bakkozha (40 kg) and Shakhizada Dauletzhan (69 kg) took bronze.

Among freestyle wrestlers, Danael Abdykassym (51 kg), Bekassyl Assambek (60 kg), and Dinmukhammed Kassymbek (80 kg) all pocketed bronze medals.

As reported earlier, Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova has claimed a silver medal at the international women’s wrestling tournament held in Warsaw, Poland.