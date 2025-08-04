EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Elmira Syzdykova wins silver at women's wrestling tournament in Poland

    10:07, 4 August 2025

    Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova claimed a silver medal at the international women’s wrestling tournament held in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.

    Elmira Syzdykova wins silver at women's wrestling tournament in Poland
    Photo credit: Olympic.kz

    Elmira Syzdykova (76kg) advanced to the final after defeating Enrica Rinaldi of Italy in the semifinals. However, she withdrew from the final bout, resulting in a second-place finish.

    Zulfiya Yakhyarova also contributed to Team Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a bronze in the 55 kg division.

    As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestler Bekassyl Assambek has won a bronze medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece.

    Wrestling Sport Kazakhstan Poland
    Nariman Mergalym
    Nariman Mergalym
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All