Elmira Syzdykova wins silver at women's wrestling tournament in Poland
10:07, 4 August 2025
Kazakhstan’s Elmira Syzdykova claimed a silver medal at the international women’s wrestling tournament held in Warsaw, Poland, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Elmira Syzdykova (76kg) advanced to the final after defeating Enrica Rinaldi of Italy in the semifinals. However, she withdrew from the final bout, resulting in a second-place finish.
Zulfiya Yakhyarova also contributed to Team Kazakhstan’s medal tally with a bronze in the 55 kg division.
As reported earlier, Kazakh freestyle wrestler Bekassyl Assambek has won a bronze medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece.