Kazakh wrestler grabs gold at UWW U17 World Championships 2025

He clinched the championship title in the men’s 45 kg weight category. In the finals, he defeated Kyrgyz Nurkerim Kumarbekov.

It is worth reminding, earlier Kazakh Nurdaulet Kumaruly and Nurali Askar took home silver in the men’s 48kg and 55 kg, while Shamil Dosbol earned bronze in the men’s 65 kg.

To note, Kazakhstan won 13 medals at the U20 Asian Wrestling Championships 2025 in Bishkek.