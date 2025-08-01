Kazakhstan’s Usmanova claims gold at UWW U17 World Championships in Greece
10:34, 1 August 2025
Madkhiya Usmanova of Kazakhstan won a gold medal at the ongoing U17 World Women’s Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Olympic.kz.
Usmanova defeated Moni of India with a score of 6–5 in the 57kg final.
Another Kazakhstani wrestler, Inzhu Bakkozha, claimed bronze in the 43 kg division.
As reported earlier, Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek has also won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships.