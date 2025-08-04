Kazakhstan finishes 3rd overall at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025

Danael Abdykassym delivered a bronze medal in the men’s 51 kg event for Team Kazakhstan at the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025.

Bekassyl Assambek and Dinmukhammed Kassymbek earned bronze medals in the men’s 60kg and 80kg categories, respectively.

Team USA dominated the medal count for the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025, while Iran was second.

As reported previously, the Kazakh team swept 34 medals at the international Qosanov Memorial athletics meet in Almaty, Kazakhstan.