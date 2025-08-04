Kazakhstan finishes 3rd overall at U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025
With a total of three bronze medals, Team Kazakhstan was placed third in the medal standings at the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025 in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites the National Olympic Committee of Kazakhstan.
Danael Abdykassym delivered a bronze medal in the men’s 51 kg event for Team Kazakhstan at the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025.
Bekassyl Assambek and Dinmukhammed Kassymbek earned bronze medals in the men’s 60kg and 80kg categories, respectively.
Team USA dominated the medal count for the U17 World Wrestling Championships 2025, while Iran was second.
