Kazakhstan grabs bronze at U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens

He defeated Iran’s Arian Mehralizadeh 9:0 in the men’s 60 kg bronze-medal bout.

It is worth reminding Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece, while Kazakh Danael Abdykassym and Dinmukhammed Kasybmek earned bronze medals in the 51kg and 80kg finals.