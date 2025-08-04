EN
    Kazakhstan grabs bronze at U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens

    07:38, 4 August 2025

    Kazakh freestyle wrestler Bekassyl Assambek won a bronze medal at the U17 World Wrestling Championships in Athens, Greece, Kazinform News Agency cites Sports.kz.

    Photo cerdit: sports.kz

    He defeated Iran’s Arian Mehralizadeh 9:0 in the men’s 60 kg bronze-medal bout.

    It is worth reminding Zhanazhol Kuanyshbek won a gold medal at the UWW U17 World Greco-Roman Wrestling Championships underway in Greece, while Kazakh Danael Abdykassym and Dinmukhammed Kasybmek earned bronze medals in the 51kg and 80kg finals.

    Sport Wrestling Kazakhstan
    editor-translator
    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
    Автор
