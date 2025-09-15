Kazakh Government to convene September 15 in Astana

The draft nationwide action plan on the development of the Kazakh President’s Address is on the agenda.

As earlier reported, Head of State Kassym-Jomart Tokayev delivered his annual Address to the Nation on September 8. It covers a wide range of issues from digitization to the adoption of AI in the financial system reforms and attraction of investments.

In his speech, he announced that Kazakhstan will establish a Ministry of Artificial Intelligence.

Earlier, Kazinform News Agency reported that President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev had instructed the Government to launch a number of enterprises in the field of rare earth metals in Kazakhstan within the next three years.

Besides, the President urged planning for second and third nuclear power plants.

He also highlighted need to scale up Smart City Concept in all regions.