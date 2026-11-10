Kazakhstan's Anel Tashbay wins gold at Youth Olympic Games

Tashbay secured gold for Kazakhstan in the individual time trial, completing the course in 11 minutes and 32.57 seconds.

Slovakia's Karolina Hajdukova finished second with a time of 11 minutes and 37.62 seconds, while Russia's Angelina Novolodskaya took bronze in 11 minutes and 43.65 seconds.

The victory brings Kazakhstan's medal tally at the Games to three. Earlier, judoka Fatima Supygalieva secured gold, while triathlete Ramazan Aigenov claimed bronze.

Earlier, experienced Kazakhstani rider Anton Kuzmin extended his contract with XDS Astana Team for one more season, through 2027.