Maral Tolepbergen wins boxing bronze medal for Kazakhstan at Dakar 2026 Summer Youth Olympic Games

In the 54kg semifinal, Tolepbergen faced Uzbekistan's Sabrina Chakomanova, with the Uzbek boxer securing a unanimous 5-0 victory by judges' decision.

As a result, the Kazakhstani athlete finished the competition with a bronze medal.

Meanwhile, two other members of Kazakhstan's boxing team, Aknur Tursyngali (up to 57kg) and Bibarys Ashirbay (up to 70kg), have already secured places in the finals.

Earlier, judoka Fatima Supygaliyeva (up to 52kg) and cyclist Anel Tashbay won gold medals for the country.

Two additional bronze medals were claimed by triathlete Ramazan Ainegov and taekwondo athlete Lyubov Yun, who competed in the over 63kg category.

Another Kazakhstani boxer Bibarys Ashirbay advanced to the Youth Olympic Games final in Dakar after defeating Mexico's Jorge Luis Nieblas Gutierrez by a unanimous 5-0 decision.