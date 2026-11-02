Kazakhstan's Supygaliyeva captures judo gold at 2026 Youth Olympic Games
22:49, 2 November 2026
Kazakh judoka Fatima Supygaliyeva won a gold medal at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Qazinform News Agency reports, citing the National Olympic Committee.
In the final match, Fatima Supygaliyeva faced Portugal’s Sofia Gaspar.
The Kazakh athlete claimed victory before full time with an ippon, ending the final match in 2 minutes and 33 seconds.
As reported earlier, Senegal hosted the opening ceremony of the 4th Summer Youth Olympic Games, marking the first time the event has taken place on the African continent.