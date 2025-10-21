Kazakh, Azerbaijani Presidents visit Alem.AI international center in Astana

During the visit, Deputy Prime Minister – Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Development Zhaslan Madiyev familiarized the high-ranking guests with the concept of AI-Driven Government, a situation center for analysis and management of government processes as well as adoption of GovTech solutions.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were also presented with Smart City technologies, robotics zone, Samruk-Kazyna’s projects aimed at AI adoption in different sectors.

The presidents got acquainted with the operation of the Astana Hub innovation cluster, which includes up to 1,800 IT companies and startups, of which over 460 with foreign participation.

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev were presented with the developments of Kazakhstani companies, that are entering successfully international markets.

As reported previously, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev held a press conference following bilateral talks and the second meeting of the Kazakhstan-Azerbaijan Supreme Interstate Council in the Kazakh capital.

Earlier, Kazakh and Azerbaijani Presidents Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Ilham Aliyev issued a joint statement, marking 20 years since the signing of the Agreement on Strategic Partnership and Allied Relations between Kazakhstan and Azerbaijan, following talks in Astana.

To note, Azerbaijani leader Ilham Aliyev is paying a two-day state visit to Kazakhstan.

Read more on the two countries' relations and upcoming talks in an article by a Kazinform correspondent titled Astana and Baku: Economic pragmatism and cultural kinship.

On the threshold of his state visit to Kazakhstan, President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev gave an exclusive interview to Kazinform News Agency. Mr. Aliyev spoke about his view of bilateral cooperation with Kazakhstan, as well as ongoing partnerships in trade, energy, culture, and the Organization of Turkic States.