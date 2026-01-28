Kairat vs Arsenal match to be aired live

The match between Arsenal and Kairat will kick off at 01:00 am Kazakhstan time and will be broadcast live on Qazaqstan TV.

After seven matches, Arsenal top the overall standings with a perfect record of seven wins from seven games and 21 points. Mikel Arteta’s side has beaten Athletic (2–0), Atletico Madrid (4–0), Olympiacos (2–0), Slavia (3–0), Bayern Munich (3–1), Club Brugge (3–0) and Inter (3–1).

Kairat, meanwhile, sit bottom of the table in 36th place, having collected just one point from seven matches. The Kazakh club drew 0–0 with Pafos and lost to Sporting (1–4), Real Madrid (0–5), Inter Milan (1–2), Copenhagen (2–3), Olympiacos (0–1) and Club Brugge (1–4).

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Almaty-based Kairat had arrived in London ahead of their January 28–29 away match against Arsenal.