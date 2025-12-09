Kairat falls to Olympiacos in home Champions League match

From the opening minutes, the initiative belonged to the visiting side. Olympiacos launched a series of dangerous attacks, and only the confident play of goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov kept Kairat in the game throughout the first half.

After the interval, the home team refreshed its lineup with Valery Gromyko and Jorginho, which allowed Kairat to create several promising chances. However, the Greek club opened the scoring when Gelson Martins netted from a sharp angle. Shortly afterward, the woodwork rescued Kairat three times, and the match concluded with a 0-1 defeat for the Almaty side.

Kairat entered the game without its young forward Dastan Satpayev, who did not play due to suspension.

The team will now prepare to face Belgium’s Brugge in Astana on 20 January.

Earlier, Qazinform News Agency reported that Kazakh clubs Semey and Kairat had secured their places in the UEFA Futsal Champions League quarterfinals.