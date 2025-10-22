Kairat, Pafos draw 0-0 in tense Champions League match

Both teams had a chance to secure their first win and improve their standings. From the outset, the players were active and determined to challenge their opponents.

Kairat made a few changes in the starting lineup, with goalkeeper Temirlan Anarbekov returning after injury.

Early in the game, the Pafos FC team was reduced to ten players after João Correia received a red card in the fourth minute for a foul on Luís Mata.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Outnumbering their opponents, FC Kairat Almaty controlled possession and pressed forward, creating dangerous chances, but failed to score. In the 13th minute, Valeriy Gromyko’s shot went over the bar, and in the 31st minute, Dastan Satpaev broke through on the flank, beat the goalkeeper, and sent a cross into the box, but no one was there to finish.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Pafos responded with quick counterattacks, but Anarbekov made several heroic saves, even deflecting the ball with his face. The first half ended goalless.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

The second half featured more open play, with both teams exchanging attacks:

Kairat’s Jorginho missed a good chance early in the second half (53′);

Pafos’ David Luiz nearly scored from a free kick (67′), but the Almaty goalkeeper saved both the shot and the rebound;

Vlad Dragomir’s powerful strike hit Kairat's crossbar and went in (72′), though the goal was ruled offside.

Kairat hit back as Ofri Arad struck the post (76′), and Satpaev sent his effort over the bar late in the game (85′).

Despite numerous opportunities, neither side managed to break the deadlock.

The match drew nearly 17,000 spectators who actively supported the home team. The result leaves both debutants of the Champions League still seeking their first win in the tournament.

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

Photo credit: Alexander Pavskiy/Kazinform

