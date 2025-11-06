FC Kairat narrowly loses to Inter Milan in Champions League clash

The match was officiated by Portuguese referee Luís Godinho.

Inter fielded a strong lineup including Sommer, Dumfries, de Vrij, Zieliński, Martínez, Frattesi, Barella, Augusto, Bisseck, Dimarco, and Esposito. Kairat’s starting eleven featured Anarbekov, Luís Mata, Kasabulat, Jorginho, Satpayev, Arad, Mrynsky, Shirobokov, Edmilson, Gromyko, and Sorokin.

Photo credit: uefa.com

The hosts began aggressively, creating several dangerous chances but failing to convert early on. Kairat responded with a powerful header by Edmilson, which was saved by Sommer, and a long-range effort by Dastan Satpayev that struck the crossbar. Soon after, Lautaro Martínez opened the scoring for Inter.

In the second half, Kairat equalized when Ofri Arad headed in following a corner. However, Inter regained the lead through Carlos Augusto’s precise strike into the bottom corner, sealing a 2:1 result.

Photo credit: uefa.com

Despite the defeat, Kairat demonstrated disciplined and mature play against one of Europe’s leading clubs.

Photo credit: uefa.com

Kairat will next face Danish side Copenhagen away on November 26.

Earlier, it was reported that FC Kairat conducted a pre-match training session at Milan’s iconic San Siro Stadium, also known as Giuseppe Meazza.