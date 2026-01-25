EN
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • Kazakhstan
    President
    Politics
    Economy
    Analytics
    World
    Incidents

    Kairat FC head to London for match against Arsenal

    13:44, 25 January 2026

    Players of the Almaty football club Kairat have left for London to face Arsenal, Qazinform News Agency reports.

    Kairat FC head to London for match against Arsenal
    Photo credit: Video screenshot/ @f.c.kairat/ Instagram

    A video showing the team walking through  the Astana Airport appeared on the club’s Instagram account on Saturday, Jan 25.

    The match is scheduled for the night of January 28–29, with kickoff at 01:00 a.m. Kazakhstan time.

    Arsenal enter the game as the absolute leader of the Champions League group stage, with 21 points from seven games. Kairat, meanwhile, occupy the bottom spot in 36th place.

    FC Kairat Kazakhstan Sport Football
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Arailym Temirgaliyeva
    Автор
    Most popular
    See All