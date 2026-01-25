Kairat FC head to London for match against Arsenal
13:44, 25 January 2026
Players of the Almaty football club Kairat have left for London to face Arsenal, Qazinform News Agency reports.
A video showing the team walking through the Astana Airport appeared on the club’s Instagram account on Saturday, Jan 25.
The match is scheduled for the night of January 28–29, with kickoff at 01:00 a.m. Kazakhstan time.
Arsenal enter the game as the absolute leader of the Champions League group stage, with 21 points from seven games. Kairat, meanwhile, occupy the bottom spot in 36th place.