Israel strikes building belonging to Iran's Foreign Ministry, says deputy foreign minister

"Israel deliberately and ruthlessly struck one of the buildings belonging to the Iranian Foreign Ministry. <...> Several civilians were injured, including a number of my colleagues," he wrote on his social media page.

The European Union has released a statement regarding the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

As reported previously, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.

Iranian Armed Forces begin new round of punitive strikes on Israel late on Saturday.