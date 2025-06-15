EU releases statement on Israel-Iran conflict

“The European Union is following very closely the situation in the Middle East and expresses its deepest concern at the dangerous escalation that threatens to destabilise the Middle East following Israeli strikes on Iran and Iran’s response,” the statement of the High Representative on behalf of the European Union reads.

The EU reiterated its strong commitment to regional security, including the security of the State of Israel, and calls on all sides to abide by international law, show restraint and refrain from taking further steps which could lead to serious consequences such as potential radioactive release.

“The EU has always been clear that Iran must never be allowed to acquire a nuclear weapon and is concerned about the IAEA’s recent report based on which the IAEA Board of Governors found Iran in non-compliance with its legally binding nuclear safeguards obligations under the NPT. But lasting security is built through diplomacy, not military action,” the statement says, adding that the European Union stressed that the EU believes that diplomacy must prevail.

According to the statement, the EU will continue to contribute to all diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions and to find a lasting solution to the Iranian nuclear issue which can only be through a negotiated deal.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.