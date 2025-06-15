Iranian Armed Forces begin new round of punitive strikes on Israel

The strikes began late on Saturday local time in Iran.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) said in a press release that the strikes were part of “Operation True Promise 3,” and involved the launch of missiles and drones toward Israeli targets.

As with the previous rounds, footage often captured by Israelis using their cellphone cameras began to flood social media, showing streaks of light from the Iranian missiles in the sky over Haifa before massive explosions occurred on the ground.

Reports say Haifa’s oil refinery was successfully targeted. Israel targeted Iranian energy infrastructure earlier on Saturday.

Earlier rounds of Iran’s punitive strikes caused massive destruction in Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Meanwhile in Tehran, the Israeli regime hit an oil depot in a western neighborhood, causing a fire. The Oil Ministry announced that a fuel tank was also targeted in southern Iran but didn’t provide more information.

The European Union has released a statement regarding the unfolding situation in the Middle East.

As reported previously, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.