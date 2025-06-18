Israel-Iran attacks continue; Trump demands unconditional surrender

US President Donald Trump demands Iran’s “unconditional surrender”, saying, “We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran.” The US also deploys more fighter jets to the Middle East, reports say.

The death toll from Israel’s attacks on Iran has risen to more than 240, including 70 women and children. More than 24 people have been killed in Iranian attacks on Israel.

Earlier, it was reported that Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz said on Friday that Israel has launched a "preemptive strike" on Iran. Iran responded with the missile launches originating from its territory.

Six citizens of Kazakhstan have already been evacuated from Iran through the border with Azerbaijan. Moreover, Kazakhstan has issued a travel advisory for the UAE and the Persian Gulf countries.

Kazakhstan released a statement advocating for the prompt resolution of the conflict exclusively through political and diplomatic means in accordance with the UN Charter and the principles of international law.